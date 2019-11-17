Mumbai's now gearing up for Christmas 2019 and New Year 2020! For those of you who've always been curious about what it's like to experience Midnight Mass, choir performances and look at the beautiful decorations, we've drawn up a list of churches you've got to visit during Christmas Eve. So here's where to head when it's the most magical time of the year!
Joy To The World: 12 Churches For Christmas Eve
Saint John's Church, Colaba
Fondly known to the locals as the Afghan Church, this beautiful Colaba Church that was built by the British has a really charming Christmas Eve mass with hundreds of people flocking to it dressed in their best attire.
The mass begins at 10:30 PM with a performance by the Wild Voices Choir singing their classic Christmas carols. Get there early to experience the beauty and magic of Christmas as 'tis the season to be merry and joyous.
Get There By: 10:00 PM
Wodehouse Church, Colaba
Holy Name Cathedral in Colaba is another church to hit up for a Christmas midnight mass. It opened to the public way back in 1905 and has some fantastic and intriguing artwork displayed inside it.
Be a part of the 3,000-plus crowd that gathers here for the mass {which is also broadcast live}. The Cathedral’s choir will commence its carol singing 9.30pm onwards, and the mass begins approximately 10 – 10.30pm onwards.
Get Here By: 9:00 PM
Saint Thomas's Cathedral, Fort
Though it’s a pretty church with a simple mass, but it’s definitely a favourite among the SoBo community during Christmas time. Situated near Horniman Circle and Flora Fountain, this church was the first Anglican Church in Mumbai.
Carol singing starts around 9.30 PM, which will be followed by mass at 10.30 PM. Wear your finest, and ring in Christmas Day at this old charming British Church.
Get There By: 8:45 PM
Gloria Church, Byculla
This beautiful tall Gothic-style church was inspired by the Canterbury Cathedral of England. Present at its current location since 1910, Gloria Church is as magical as its gets on Christmas Eve. Its towers are amongst the tallest in the city, and this church makes for a splendid setting to ring in the Christmas festivities.
At least 1,000 people from the area join in for the midnight mass, irrespective of faith.
Get There By: 10:00 PM
St. Andrews, Bandra
Possibly one of the prettiest and wittiest Churches in Mumbai (the board outside puts out some very sassy quotes), this Bandra church is a popular one to hit up during the Christmas Eve. Nestled on the outskirts of Chimbai village, this 400-year old church goes all-out bright lights, red and white buntings put up nicely around the church and in the grounds.
If you can’t make it on Christmas Eve though, don’t fret. Head there on Christmas day when the masses will be held at 7 am, 8 am and 9.30 am.
Get There By: 9:00 PM
Basilica Of Our Lady Of The Mount, Bandra
This iconic landmark in Bandra (also knows as Mount Mary Church) overlooking the sea, atop a hill is the one to not skip this year, or any year for that matter. Go here on the eve of Christmas wherein the crowd gathers here until late. Wait for the wonderful chiming of the Northern Tower bells and sing along all the classics with your fellow attendees.
The service commences here 11 PM onwards with carol singing that starts immediately.
Get There By: 10:00 PM (for the photo op, duh!)
St. Peters, Bandra
One of the most beautiful churches in the city, this church is possibly the most festive one. With a tall Christmas tree out in the front resplendent with lights, decorations and more, it’s a sight to behold. Although it isn't as popular as Mount Mary, we think you should head here while you're in Bandra for Christmas eve!
Get There By: 10:00 PM
Our Lady Of Victoria Church, Mahim
From nativity play setting to a big Christmas tree and the ever-so-delightful midnight mass on the Christmas eve, Victoria Church has a history of almost of 450 years hidden inside its beautiful interiors.
This year around, catch the choir of Our Lady Of Victoria Church, that’ll be carol singing at the midnight mass for everyone. This year expect classics like ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing‘ to the not-so-popular ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night‘. The carols will be sung in English and at least one regional language; that is, Konkani, Hindi or Marathi.
Get There By: 10:00 PM
St John The Evangelist, Marol
With almost 7,000 parishioners joining in on the Christmas Eve every year, St John The Evangelist in Marol is one of the few simpler Churches in Mumbai to have the ‘Late Baroque’-style altar. Built in the Portuguese style, this Church will house a big Christmas tree and organize the midnight mass on Christmas eve. Out in the front, stands a four-foot long statue of Our Lady of Amparo. Before this Church came into existence in 1840, another church, the Condita, now a body of ruins.
Midnight mass in the Church ground will begin for you to enjoy the Christmas eve. However, if you’d rather go in for an early mass in the morning on the Christmas day, the masses will be held at 7 AM, 8am and 9am.
Holy Trinity Church, Powai
The tiny and not-so-huge Holy Trinity Church at Powai is a humble-looking church from its exteriors. Set atop a hillock near sprawling IIT Mumbai campus, this Church obviously has a gorgeous view.
It’s a simple affair on Christmas Eve, but magical nonetheless. Head here if you live close by!
Get There By: 10:00 PM
Church of Immaculate Conception, Borivali
Something for the people living in and around Borivali, the IC Church is a popular one to go to for their famous midnight mass every Christmas eve. This church dates back to almost 1547 and adds to this city’s ancient history.
This year, the midnight mass will be held at the church grounds to accommodate the large crowd that’ll be pouring to join in the merriment. The carols are expected to begin at 9.30 AM, followed by the mass and the celebrations that run late into the night. For the Christmas Day, they have masses in three languages, Marathi mass at 6 AM, Konkani mass at 7 AM and the English mass that’ll happen at 8 AM, 9 AM and 11 AM in the church.
Get There By: 9:00 PM
Orlem Church, Malad
The Orlem community in Malad West is a close-knit community. During Christmas, we are told, they all come together and join in the merriness that Christmas spreads. A regular church-goer tells us Orlem is one of the most popular Churches in and around Malad with more than 15,000 people turning up for the midnight mass.
Get There By: 10:00 PM
Comments (0)