Joy To The World: 12 Churches For Christmas Eve

Fondly known to the locals as the Afghan Church, this beautiful Colaba Church that was built by the British has a really charming Christmas Eve mass with hundreds of people flocking to it dressed in their best attire.

The mass begins at 10:30 PM with a performance by the Wild Voices Choir singing their classic Christmas carols. Get there early to experience the beauty and magic of Christmas as 'tis the season to be merry and joyous.

Get There By: 10:00 PM