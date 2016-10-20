This Is The Only Place In Town You Can Get Ice Cream In A Churro Cone

A classic Spanish dessert, churros are a fried-dough pastry – predominantly a choux-based snack. Here, you can get churro cones for a bunch of ice cream flavours such as coffee, berries, marshmallow and more.

They also serve insanely good French fries, red velvet waffles, cheese and herbs waffles and ice creams. And get this they even serve deep-fried Oreos.