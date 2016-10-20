This Is The Only Place In Town You Can Get Ice Cream In A Churro Cone

Dessert Parlours

IceKraft

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, 5, Opp. Windsor Grande Residences, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

View 4 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Ever tried ice cream in a churro cone? You can at IceKraft, a new joint which has opened its doors recently in Oshiwara.

Chow Down

A classic Spanish dessert, churros are a fried-dough pastry – predominantly a choux-based snack. Here, you can get churro cones for a bunch of ice cream flavours such as coffee, berries, marshmallow and more.

They also serve insanely good French fries, red velvet waffles, cheese and herbs waffles and ice creams. And get this they even serve deep-fried Oreos.

Sip On

Our overall favourite here is the Nutella freakshake, which is heavy and delicious – loaded with ice cream, Oreos, chocosticks, and Hershey’s chocolate sauce.

Anything Else?

Everything here is very affordable {waffles start at INR 100}. You will often find the owner there, who can personally recommend what you should try.

Other Outlets

IceKraft

Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
4.0

Shreeji Heights, Shop 40, Palm Beach Road, Nerul West, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Icekraft

Chembur, Mumbai

Swami Jairamdas Shopping Arcade, Shop 12 & 13, RC Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

Icekraft

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.1

Natraj Boriwali CHS, Shop 5, Ground Floor, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

Icekraft

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Shiv Centre, Shop 31/48, Next To Arenja Corner, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

