Churros' Got A New Destination At Phoenix Mall & You Should Check It Out

If you are a churros fan then there’s no better place to visit in Mumbai than The Bombay Churros. This recently opened place is situated just outside the Phoenix mall {a relatively small outlet rather just for deliveries} can be easily spotted. I’ve had them once at an Andheri outlet, so given its proximity to my office, I had to try it out. Coming to what I had: - I started off with milkshakes i.e. Banana Cheesecake milkshake {Rating 5/5} and Oreo Surprise {Rating 4/5} – Both milkshakes were thick and weren't too sweet, which I appreciate. The banana cheesecake milkshake won my heart with its taste {something new to try in shakes}. Highly recommended. - Dark choco banana {Rating 5/5} and Nutella nuts glaze churros {Rating 5/5} – If you don’t like to dip in churros then try glaze. The topping is so generously spread over churros that you will love it. I personally feel it's the best thing to order here. Overall, a really great place to get churros and get churrofied.