If you are a churros fan then there’s no better place to visit in Mumbai than The Bombay Churros. This recently opened place is situated just outside the Phoenix mall {a relatively small outlet rather just for deliveries} can be easily spotted. I’ve had them once at an Andheri outlet, so given its proximity to my office, I had to try it out. Coming to what I had: - I started off with milkshakes i.e. Banana Cheesecake milkshake {Rating 5/5} and Oreo Surprise {Rating 4/5} – Both milkshakes were thick and weren't too sweet, which I appreciate. The banana cheesecake milkshake won my heart with its taste {something new to try in shakes}. Highly recommended. - Dark choco banana {Rating 5/5} and Nutella nuts glaze churros {Rating 5/5} – If you don’t like to dip in churros then try glaze. The topping is so generously spread over churros that you will love it. I personally feel it's the best thing to order here. Overall, a really great place to get churros and get churrofied.
Churros' Got A New Destination At Phoenix Mall & You Should Check It Out
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Chefs Special and Chocolate Gateau milkshakes sundaes - Churros on top were great, the thick whipped cream was amazing, but the churros beneath them were not so appealing to have. I recommend you guys to add brownies as a part of sundaes in this offering as it is easier to eat those than the broken churros.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Kids
Also On The Bombay Churros
Other Outlets
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)