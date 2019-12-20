Buy A Book & Return It Within A Month To This Andheri Shop For 70% Cash Back

This almost pavement like book store is run by Pramod Bodade, a legend amongst the college going kids who flock here often to pick up their academic books.

However, the bookstore is not limited to just college books. They have plenty of novels, fiction and non-fiction, along with a host of magazines ranging from your Nat Geo Traveller to Conde Naste. Pramod tells us he first had a shop on the pavement in Churchgate. When the street shut shop, he moved to Andheri and has been here since 2005.