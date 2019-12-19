F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Clarks Originals Is Dropping 4 Iconic Pairs In India & Here’s Where You Can Grab ‘em!

After a phenomenal success abroad, Clarks Originals is launching 4 iconic pairs in India for men and we can’t stop obsessing over them! Whether it’s a casual day out, a client meeting or an evening drink, these swanky and chic pairs of shoes are sure to make you stand out. 

Gone are the days when sneakers were only meant for running. The new Clarks collection will go well with every look- whether it’s denims and a tee, or a sharp blazer and trousers, and should be your staple wardrobe choice.

Wallabe

The Wallabee collection is an iconic classic in the Clarks assemblage, thanks to its moccasin construction and structural silhouette. Available in cola and deep blue, pair it with a polo shirt and shorts and slay everyday.

Trigenic Flex

For effortless style, check out the Trigenic Flex collection which is a true fusion of fashion and technology. These uber-chic range of shoes are available in green, yellow and 2 shades of blue and will ensure that you make a statement. Perfect the early-morning-run athleisure look with these beauties.

Trigenic Evo

If you’re looking for casual styles and everyday sports shoes, we’ve found you the perfect shoe-lution- the Clarks Trigenic Evo collection. They can be found in black leather, white leather, cactus green and light tan. Wear them for a movie outing with your ripped denims for that instant pick-me-up. In case you’re confused about whether you should get Flex or Evo (though we would totally recommend buying both), Flex offers more flexibility while the sole of Evo emphasises on high stress areas of the foot.

Kiowa Sport

For a touch of fun, check out the Kiowa Sport range which includes chunky stitches and reflective laces. Available in oak and off white, they are the perfect accessory for a chilled-out day with the boys.

So, We're Saying....

This iconic collection is available only at the store at High Street Pheonix, Lower Parel store. So what are you waiting for? Men, step up your A-game and go check out their collection which has been winning hearts across oceans! 

Shoe Stores

Clarks

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.1

High Street Phoenix, Ground Floor, 462, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai

