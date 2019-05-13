Great Food & Ambience At JLWA

So last night I went to JLWA with my colleagues and we ordered:- **Cocktail & Mocktail** #MelonBall this was from the cocktail menu and was a mixture of fresh melon juice and absolute vodka and was topped with watermelon pieces and cinnamon sticks were perfectly made and was very smooth to drink liked it!!👌👌 #MapleWhisky this was again from the cocktail menu and was nicely presented to us, now talking about the flavours they added cloves and cinnamon smoke on top of it which made it more refreshing liked it!! Must try if you are a whiskey lover. #GuavaDelight this was from the mocktail menu and was made with guava as the name suggests and was bit spicy in taste but was very refreshing to have loved it!! **Starters** #CheeselingBatataBravas this was made with crispy potatoes which was spicy but on a sweeter side and was nicely presented with the drizzling of peri-peri liquid cheese!! And it was enough for 4 people, liked it!!! Must try😋 #NimbuChickenKalimiriTikka the chicken was nicely tandoored and the flavour of kalimirchi was felt very evident, it was mildly bitter and amazing in taste according to my non-vegetarian friends, must try!! Highly recommended **MainCourse** #PaneerLababdarwithLacchaParatha the quality of paneer was great, the taste of kasoori methi was slightly dominant but was giving the dish a very great flavour, also the gravy was very creamy and thick, you should definitely try it with laccha paratha, highly recommended!! #UsualButterChicken the quantity and quality was just amazing, the chicken was cooked nicely and the texture of gravy was also next to perfect, if you are butter chicken addict, this is highly recommended to you according to my friend!! **Dessert** #ClassicBrownie this is the perfect definition of a classic dessert, here they serve the freshly made brownie which was drizzled with chocolate syrup and hazelnut mousse and salted caramel cream mousse, this was the cherry on the cake type of dessert, do try!! Overall it was a great experience, the ambience was just amazing, location wise it is 5 mins away from Bandra talao! Must try!