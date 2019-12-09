Classy Ambience With Great Buffet, Drop By This Outlet Asap!

So a few days back we visited Indiana Waters at Nerul. The outlet has a buffet option for veg as well as non-veg at a very reasonable price. They serve, Indian, Chinese, Italian cuisine. They do have a friendly staff, who are very helpful and coordinative and are also very welcoming. Talking about the ambiance of the outlet, it's very lavish and cozy to look, the sitting section vary according to a number of people, but each and every style is different. They also have a beautiful fish tank below their dining table. Ambience really is top-notch and it does really enhances the experience. The food served is delicious and hygiene is maintained at it's best. What we had? Queen's Bonkers & After Glow:- Both the Mocktail was really refreshing. The presentation is also really good. Queen's bonkers was sweet with a pinch of sour. Afterglow was sweet and was basically a cranberry juice. Veg Manchurian:- The Manchurian were really good, they were crispy hot and amazing. Also, the quantity served was great. Chicken Seekh Kebabs:- The kebabs were really tender, juicy and had a perfect taste. The presentation was pretty good. Bhatti Da murg:- The chicken was perfectly charred, which really made it one of our favorite. It was crispy on the outside and tender inside, perfectly cooked. A great appetizer. Chicken Lahori ( with naan & kulcha ) :- We thought it would not be spicy as it had tomato puree in it, but to our surprise, it had a balanced taste, was not too sweet and not too spicy, just delicious. Caramel Custard:- One of the best desserts we ever had. It melts as soon as you eat it. A must try. So if you want to have pretty good food along with the best in class ambience then you should definitely visit Indiana Waters. Once again, service is really good, and ambience, food & staff are the core of this outlet.