Bring Back The Glory Of Your Old {And Expensive} Goods With The Leather Laundry

Leather is a classic feel-good and long-lasting material, be it as bags, jackets or shoes. But even rich, sturdy leather undergoes a lot of wear and tear over the years. But fear no more.

Siblings Mallika and Neha Sharma, armed with 25 years of experience in the field of leather, consider the job a bit like art restoration {especially since leather requires super careful handling}. They use modern equipment, solvents and innovations of all kinds to make your leather gear last longer and look gorgeous. What do they do? Professional cleaning, colouring, refinishing, deodorising and repairing for leather apparel, accessories and shoes.