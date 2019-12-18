Cocktails & Bar Games: Join Us For A Pub Crawl At High Street Phoenix

Wanna get rid of those mid-week blues? We gotta tell you that there’s something you’d love to be a part of! LBB and High Street Phoenix is hosting a Pub Crawl on Dec 18 and you are invited. This pub crawl will take place over four popular restaurants at the High Street Phoenix, each promising a unique experience.

We will kickstart the crawl at The Wine Rack with some delicious wine/sangria. Next, we move to the Cream Centre for some good ol’ beer! Don’t forget the delish bar nibbles (because well, drinking without food isn’t the best idea). The Runway Project would be our third stop, where we will have some specially curated cocktails. Last (but not least!) we arrive at The Irish House, to end our crawl on a high note.

And folks, that’s not all. There are some special surprise elements planned too!

Still wondering why you should register for this? We’ll answer that - you get to meet new people, make friends over a couple of drinks or simply take a break during a busy week.