This Rooftop Bar In Kandivali Has Amazing Cocktails, Sheesha And Food

We were surprised to find this rooftop pub, Penthouzz, at V Mall, given the fact that there’s a dearth of such fabulous places in the area. Divided in three different sections – smoking, which is outdoor with interesting swing-like chairs, indoor non-AC with lounge chairs and a separate family seating. Over all, the pub has about 100 tables, and plays a mix of EDM, pop and Bollywood music, and they also have acoustic nights. When here, you must try their wood-fired pizzas, paneer akuri and the mezze platter. They have fusion food which is quite uncommon in the vicinity, so that’s a refreshing break.