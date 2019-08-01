Drop By Glocal Junction With A Mix Of Indian Touch Right Away

Glocal Junction is spacious yet with minimalistic furniture. The moment you enter, you are greeted with positive vibes of it being the perfect party place in the evenings. We ventured to try their lunch buffet for Rs. 799 plus taxes. If you book for three diners, the fourth one eats for free. Quite a stealing offer for sure. They also have a selected cocktail menu for Rs. 111 which includes Kingfisher draught also. Decent options for sure. Curated Mocktails are not on this discounted menu list. The buffet has a good spread with different options from what is usually available. The Sushi and their Pasta were delicious. Starters were served on the counter and there were regular requests in case you need an extra portion. Pizzas are also served on the table along with Indian chaats. Vegetarians have a good variety too. The main course options were amazing so don't stuff yourself much with the starters. The Chicken Biryani, Fish Fillet, and Mutton Gravy are not to be missed. On the desserts, they have limited options of pastries and one Indian dessert. Overall a good value for money experience. Will surely try their party times in the evening.