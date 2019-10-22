Pop By This Outlet For Their Yum Cocktails & Food!

Toast & Tonic if for all those who love amazing cocktails and super awesome food to go with it. Lovely ambience and courteous staff make the dining experience even better. Must try: Dishes & drinks: The gin-based cocktail with rosemary ice was awesome and so was the tonic water mocktail with rose and cucumber ice. Up next the apricot salad and harissa chicken also their flatbreads are a must-try. We loved the barbecue charcoal chicken and the spaghetti with smoked chicken was the best ever had. Don’t miss on their desserts highly recommend the white chocolate caramelised cheesecake with cherry sorbet and the coffee dessert.