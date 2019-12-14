Coffee and booze is always a good idea, and these bars are serving some of the best coffee-infused cocktails in town. If you too are looking to enjoy the best of both worlds, head over to indulge in these coffee-based cocktails in Mumbai!
We've Bean Talking About These Coffee-Infused Cocktails And We're Excited To Share
145 The Mill, Lower Parel
The Espresso Martini at 145 The Mill is one of the best preparations of a coffee-infused cocktail that you will come across in Mumbai. Espresso-flavoured vodka mixed with shot of espresso, hazelnut syrup and chocolate make this an indulgent drink. Chocolate, coffee and booze all in one- it couldn’t get any better!
Price: INR 395
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Hitchki, BKC
Head over to Hitckhi in BKC to enjoy super tasty, super potent cocktails, names of which will definitely get you excited to have them all! The Sharabi Coffee is the coffee-infused cocktail at Hitchki, and is a cocktail made with espresso, dark rum and milkmaid. A definite must-try!
Price: INR 255
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Toast & Tonic, BKC
Trust Toast & Tonic to create innovative cocktails that are an instant hit. Of Kilts and Mundus is the name of their coffee-infused drink, and as the name suggests, this coffee-cocktail has a strong South Indian influence. This coffee cocktail combines gin, filter coffee and rosemary tonic, and is served atop rosemary ice.
Price: On request
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Jamjar Diner, Versova
Bahama Mama comes highly recommended for those who like to have their cocktails spiked with coffee. Dark rum, coffee liqueur, pineapple juice and coconut syrup make this cocktail an instant hit, making you crave for a getaway to that tropical island that you’ve been dreaming of.
Price: INR 425
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, Bandra
This bar in Bandra is a popular nightlife destination, and a hit with beer lovers. But if coffee and booze is what you’re looking for, come over to try their Expresso Martini. A martini made using espresso vodka, we hear that this coffee-cocktail is one of the most popular ones on the cocktail menu!Price: INR 375
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Hard Rock Café, Andheri
A popular nightlife destination popular amongst the music-lovers, Hard Rock Café serves some of the most potent cocktails that we’ve come across. If coffee is what you’re looking for, go for their B-52, a coffee-cocktail prepared using kahlua, Irish cream and Gran Marnier.Price: 665
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Hammer & Song, Cuffe Parade
The Espresso Martini is a popular coffee infused cocktail at Hammer & Song in Mumbai. This cocktail is prepared with vodka, shaken with coffee liquer and fresh espresso.Price: On request
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Comments (0)