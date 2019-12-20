Coffee King is a hidden gem in Malad, which is a small, but cozy cafe with a lovely ambience. They have indoor as well as outdoor sitting and the place is amazing because the coffee is tasty and not overpriced like other cafes.
This Malad Cafe Opens At 5:30AM & We're Obsessed With Their Cheesy Bread
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
The cold coffee with ice cream and chocolate is worth tasting if you do hit up Coffee King. They’re generous with their portions so there’s enough quantity even when you order for a small size coffee {it’s enough to make you feel full}.
Another one is their matka coffee, which is also known as khullad coffee. This authentic style of serving beverages gives you a total desi feeling and it surely makes a difference. There are many other picks which should be definitely tried including the chocolate shake, choco coffee and dry fruit shake and a few others. Their cheese garlic bread is loaded with cheese and cooked to perfection. For INR 160, you can’t ask for more.
Coffee King opens up as early as 5.30am and works up until the wee hours i.e. 1.30 am. Isn’t that simply amazing?
Head on to this newly found gem off Chincholi bunder road near Evershine Mall, and since the place has no other branches, you will have to make your way here for some absolutely delicious coffee.
