This Malad Cafe Opens At 5:30AM & We're Obsessed With Their Cheesy Bread

The cold coffee with ice cream and chocolate is worth tasting if you do hit up Coffee King. They’re generous with their portions so there’s enough quantity even when you order for a small size coffee {it’s enough to make you feel full}.

Another one is their matka coffee, which is also known as khullad coffee. This authentic style of serving beverages gives you a total desi feeling and it surely makes a difference. There are many other picks which should be definitely tried including the chocolate shake, choco coffee and dry fruit shake and a few others. Their cheese garlic bread is loaded with cheese and cooked to perfection. For INR 160, you can’t ask for more.