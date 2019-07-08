Love That Latte: Coffee Spots To Sip A Cuppa In Thane

Known for their sweet and savoury crepes, this cute establishment is one of the most popular coffee haunts in Thane. In fact, we hear that their Mocha, Latte, Americano and other brews are some of the best in the area! Head over to enjoy a cute comfort meal packed with coffee, crepes and loads of happy, fuzzy memories.

What to try: Mexican crepe, Indian Summer Crepe, Rainbow Pastry

Price: INR 1,000 for two