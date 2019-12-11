When In Colaba, Drop By Maffy's For Amazing Turkish Delights!

What a delightful experience it was being here to try the Arabic Cuisine! Loved the vibe. Maffy's had to offer, right from the ambience, music to the food. We tried their za'atar chicken roll and harrisa lamb keema which were delicious to start with, that gave us the glimpse of the authenticity of the cuisine that was very well offered here. A chilled, smoky Turkish Delights was just we needed for the weekend and as suggested by Vaibhav this surely did make our evening! Coming to mains, we had the drool-worthy roasted nuts & tomato creamy Persian chicken gravy along with garlic naan. This is something one must not miss here ever. To end with the dinner, we had saffron & almond chocolate crepe shawarma and definitely, there could have not been any other way to end our dinner time.