Colonial Palate: A Luxurious Fine Dine Outlet Perfect For Date Nights

The Colonial Palate: A classic place with enchanting grandeur, beautiful interiors and ambience that portrayed class and fine intricate details. All you want for a perfect dining experience is present at this place, great food, great drinks, great service with humble staff and super delicious Desserts and great music. This place is indeed a gem. Thanks to Miss Nikita for the warm welcome and fabulous hospitality. Coming to food, we ordered ( All the items mentioned are highly recommended) Mocktails- * Orange and cinnamon drink: highly refreshing orange drink with fresh orange pulp added with a dash of cinnamon. Truly delicious Green apple, mint and lemon drink- superb to taste and a drink that relishes your taste buds to the core! 5/5 * must have Starters- * Charcoal chicken: chicken kebabs marinated with delicious spices coated with activated charcoal were a treat to eat! Something unique and absolutely tasty * Minced chicken pashtun kebabs: the kebabs melted in the mouth, they were that soft and moist. Well cooked and well marinated, every bit was flavourful and super tasty * Chipotle chilly chicken crunchy burger: the best burger I have ever had. So juicy, creamy and delicious, I had visited this place n number of times just to have it. Totally worth having Main course- * Classic mac n cheese: perfectly cheesy and moist macaroni. Had balanced flavours and super relishing * Pulled tandoori chicken leg smoked makhani sauce: it tastes as good and delicious as it sounds! Spicy tandoori chicken leg served with savoury gravy and sticky rice with spiced onions. Too good and lip-smacking Dessert- * Flourless dark chocolate torte: I have died for this Dessert. So smooth and perfectly dark chocolate with tastiest chantilly cream served along! Lovely dessert This place is a must-visit. Total worth for money and time!