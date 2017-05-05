A Pizza Topped With French Fries? Here's Where You Can Get This Insane Combo

At Café Chokkolade, there’s a lot to applaud, from the sweet waffles to a corn cheese sandwich. But their french fries pizza takes the cake every single time. The pizza is made on a thick crust and the taste is reminiscent of a college canteen pizza, albeit a delicious one we’d go back for.

This can be eaten in different flavours: the classic french fries pizza {INR 150} and even a masala fries pizza {INR 190}. It’s a small 6-inch pizza, and the pictures aren’t always to scale, so we recommend that you order one per person.

They have outlets in Borivali, Panvel and Vashi.