Suta - a combination of the names of the two lovely girls who own this brand, was definitely my favourite find at the Lil' Flea this time.
Get Cool Summer Saris With Funky Blouses From Suta
Clothing Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 2400
- Available on LBB Shop
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
They have the most wonderful collection of blouses that are funky yet elegant. Think plaid, ikat, prints and Benarasis made into off-shoulder, halter and tie-up blouses. They can be teamed up with their lovely linen and mul saris or even used a crop tops. The saris are light, breezy and in pretty colours which are perfect for summer.
Pro-Tip
Apart from what's already available, they also do customizations. So of you have something in mind or aren't finding your size, go ahead and ask. The blouses start at INR 1100 and the sarees at INR 1150. They also have kurtas, dresses, lehengas and scarves.
Also On Suta
Clothing Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 2400
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)