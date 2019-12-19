Ladies, This Gorgeous Store Will Make You Swoon With Its Collection Of Clothing & Accessories

Spread over two floors (one being the basement) in Kala Ghoda, Cord's Mumbai outpost is spacious, well lit and has a very cool hipster vibe that it gives out. The top floor is flanked by a neatly lines rack full of different options in women clothing on one side and a bookshelf of sorts that displays some of the nicest leather bags, laptop sleeves, wallets we've come across. The basement is loaded with treasures ranging from wallets, laptop sleeves and cases and clutches to slings, totes, shoulder bags, and overnighters.

While a basic mesh top (all floral) would cost you INR 4,000 approximately, a nice mustard top (all cotton) is priced at INR INR 6,800. We fell in love with their fold-over totes with magnetic clasps (INR 4,000) and picked up one the instant we saw it (you'll probably end up buying it too.)

Their collection of clothing includes a wide range of tops, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, cord sets and overlays, all of which are made using cotton and linen only, and their accessories are made from pure leather, for those who are really particular about the accessories they sport.

