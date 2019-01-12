Cornucopia Takes Your Old Clothes And Turns Them Into Quilts & Covers

Every once in a while there comes a time when we step back and start to question our life choices {do we really need all the things from the insane Amazon sale?}. For the Desai sisters, it was the mindless consumerism they were surrounded by that pushed them towards thinking that “there’s got to be a more eco-friendly way”.

And with that, they started recycling stuff at their own house, and slowly, friends and family hit them with things they wanted upcycled, like new mums giving them their soft, snug clothes they wanted for a baby quilt. Slowly, the sisters had to expand to accommodate these requests from complete strangers, and that’s when this venture-with-a heart started taking shape.

It’s a fairly simple process with this brand. You rummage through your cupboard to find sturdy clothes, and courier them to these women in Delhi. The talented army of women the sisters have engaged in Pune, Maharashtra and Gurgaon then work on your discarded clothes to turn them into quilts, cushion covers, bed covers, baby blankets and such, and send it back to you.

If you like, you can actively decide what becomes of the heap of tees you gave, or blissfully leave the ideation of the end product to them.