Men, Here's Where To Get The Best Cottons This Season

When you think of cotton clothing, the first place that comes to mind (or, at least ours!) is Cottonworld in the city. With multiple outlets starting at Colaba to Bandra, Andheri, Santa Cruz, Lower Parel, Goregaon, Ghatkopar and even Vashi, their collection changes as per season and their colour palette also undergoes a gorgeous transformation. You'll find cotton linen shirts starting at INR 850 onwards, cotton trousers start at INR 1,500. They even have shorts and t-shirts in pastel shades, perfect for the summer.

