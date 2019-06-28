Tucked away in a bylane close to Lilavati Hospital, Cotton On is easy to miss. This little clothes boutique on Chapel Road looks simple from the outside - but anyone in the know will tell you that this is where you can pick up some of the pretties dresses, tops, skirts and tops at super affordable prices.
Low On Budget But High On Style? Here's Where You Can Get A Wardrobe Update Without Breaking The Bank
Great For
Shortcut
What's Awesome
Have you been hunting for that perfect shrug to team up with your floral print dress? Or maybe a cross-body bag or sling to complete that summer-chic look you've been going for along with a cute belt? Well, comb through the racks here, and chances are you'll find it. Row upon row of racks are stocked with brand-name export surplus clothing from brands we just love like Zara, H&M, Topshop, Old Navy and more. We also found that they have a nice selection of tees, shirts, shorts and denims for men and kids. The store is open daily from 11AM to 9PM. They also allow exchanges within a limited time frame in case you're not thrilled with your purchase. Prices start at a super affordable INR 650 here, and vary according to the brand and the style. Size options are available on request.
Comments (0)