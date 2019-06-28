Low On Budget But High On Style? Here's Where You Can Get A Wardrobe Update Without Breaking The Bank

Have you been hunting for that perfect shrug to team up with your floral print dress? Or maybe a cross-body bag or sling to complete that summer-chic look you've been going for along with a cute belt? Well, comb through the racks here, and chances are you'll find it. Row upon row of racks are stocked with brand-name export surplus clothing from brands we just love like Zara, H&M, Topshop, Old Navy and more. We also found that they have a nice selection of tees, shirts, shorts and denims for men and kids. The store is open daily from 11AM to 9PM. They also allow exchanges within a limited time frame in case you're not thrilled with your purchase. Prices start at a super affordable INR 650 here, and vary according to the brand and the style. Size options are available on request.