Looking for Fairy lights decor with dreamcatchers, quotes and comfy seating? Head to Chantilly Cafe, a small but cute place for amazing Nutella cheesecake and brownies. Almost always running full, this place will surely win your heart. Walk in to fulfil your late-night dessert craving pangs, I am sure you will come back for more
Cuddle Up With Nutella Cheesecake & Fairy Lights, Drop By This Quaint Cafe!
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Kids
