Cuddle Up With Nutella Cheesecake & Fairy Lights, Drop By This Quaint Cafe!

Cafes

Chantilly Cafe

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shaktiraj CHS, Shop 6, Opp. Two Roses Building, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for Fairy lights decor with dreamcatchers, quotes and comfy seating? Head to Chantilly Cafe, a small but cute place for amazing Nutella cheesecake and brownies. Almost always running full, this place will surely win your heart. Walk in to fulfil your late-night dessert craving pangs, I am sure you will come back for more

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

