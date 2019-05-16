Craft Beer Lovers - Gateway Taproom

I love and enjoy Craft beer and Gateway beer is one of my favourite distilleries. From the time I knew Gateway has opened a restaurant in BKC, I so wanted to visit this place for food and of course craft beer. A planned Sunday lunch at gateway taproom which includes good food and beer 🍺 , you cannot demand anything better than this. The food we ordered - Spinach cottage croque - good. Prawn Calamari Ajillo - the prawn was juicy and tasted perfect and this was served along with garlic bread Chocolate cake mint - it was soft and fresh The drink we ordered - White zen - the best gateway beer