Craft Beer Lovers - Gateway Taproom

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

Gateway Taproom

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Godrej BKC, Unit 3, Plot C-68, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I love and enjoy Craft beer and Gateway beer is one of my favourite distilleries. From the time I knew Gateway has opened a restaurant in BKC, I so wanted to visit this place for food and of course craft beer. A planned Sunday lunch at gateway taproom which includes good food and beer 🍺 , you cannot demand anything better than this. The food we ordered - Spinach cottage croque - good. Prawn Calamari Ajillo - the prawn was juicy and tasted perfect and this was served along with garlic bread Chocolate cake mint - it was soft and fresh The drink we ordered - White zen - the best gateway beer

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Breweries

Gateway Taproom

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Godrej BKC, Unit 3, Plot C-68, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default