A Perfect Place To Enjoy Great Drinks With Mumbai's Nightlife!

Craft bar entered the scenes of modern indian cuisine restaurant in 2016 with a really big place at kalanagar, bandra east , though the place is closer to bkc. The best way to commute is by getting down at the bus stop exactly opposite to income tax office and take a 5 minutes walk from there. The place is brightly lit with the house music initially setting a tone for a more vibrant evening. Post 9 in the evening the mood is set for a long evening with some sensible collection of music and fusion styled fts. MR arjun catered us with some choices of preparations taking into consideration our choice of cuisine and style. I would highlight few of those notable ones preparations: Fruit punch :- Multiple fruit pulps with vanilla cream at top served in a simple looking glass with copious portion size to it. The taste and portion size surely stakes up its VFM. Though not the best of the lot we ordered on this brightful evening but still stood formidable amongst the rest. Worth a try Mango delight :- Instant impact of a drink probably due to khus integrated in this mango mocktail. The texture was thick (not as thicker as shakes) but good enough to be soothing. Best of the lot. Recommended Pav Bhaji bruscheta :- The typical pav bhaaji gravy on top of a bit of overly grilled bread was first of the appetizers to be served. The topping portion was sizeable thought there is some improvement possible in the improvement towards the bread preparation. Worth a try. Sabudana cheddar tikka :- Copious , best amongst the appetizers and few others adjectives for this amazing yet simple preparation. A very common dish amongst maharashtrians given a cheesy touch with typical indian styled coconut chutney (not the south indian styled). Recommended Hung curd kebab :- Very different and diverse taste due to the presence of hung curd and pesto in a more of a modern kebab preparation. Not for every palate out there since the appreciating this would need more of an open mind towards this culinary delight. Worth a try. English Vinglish :- Perfect in every aspect :- Sweetness, presentation, proportion of brownie and halwa. There would be instances you might feel that you cant taste halwa, that is entirely due to lesser level of sugar which if more would take the soul out of the preparation. Recommended. Birds nest rasagulla :- The first look of it is to figure out how the vermicilli were pan tossed and twisted to give that birds nest shape. The rasagulla and the milk mixture were good. In all lot in offer for indian sweet lovers. Worth a try. Ambiance 5/5 No doubt Service 5/5 Food 4.5/5