Craftbar Offers Lovely Drinks & Delicious Food At Affordable Prices!

Craftbar located in Bandra offers lovely ambience, great drink option, and delicious food at an affordable price. Super impress with the service. All the drinks were on the table in less than 5 mins, Even the starters were served quickly. The attendant Kalpesh took very good care of us during our visit. The menu has signed for Vegetarian (V), Non-Vegetarian (NV) And Eggetarians (E). The portion size is good for the price. The DJ was playing fantastic music. The lights went dim sharp at 9:30 making the atmosphere nice to have some great time with friends over some drinks and tasty food. Coming to the Bar menu, we ordered: - Spider Bite – These are shots served in two small bottles, each of them having 30ml of Jalapeno Vodka, sweet and sour peppered lime. It is served in a glass with ice cubes, the presentation is cool. Instagramable. -Sex On The Beach – A Cocktail with Vodka base, Cranberry, peach liquor, and orange juice. Loved the taste. -Knicker Bocker – Passion fruit-flavoured mocktail with lemon and cranberry juice. It had a perfect balance of sweetness. -Kiwi Mojito – Virgin mojito with kiwi flavour. The taste was nice and refreshing. From the food menu, we ordered: - Paneer Tikka Tart – Small chunks of Tandoori Paneer tikka served on tarts. Six of these tarts were served on a cart shape tray. The Presentation and the taste both were nice. - Grilled Dhokla Chaat – Now, these are two items I love, Dhokla & Chaat. So, wanted to try. Found it a little dry, but overall it was nice. Could have been made a little better with more like an actual chaat with more curd and sweet imli chutney. - Murg Awadhi Tikka - A superb dish of chicken chunks marinated in Awadhi masala and Tandoored. Six pieces of chicken tikka were served with Chutney. The chicken pieces were soft and perfectly Tandoored. - Roast Chicken – A perfect English style chicken roast served with rosemary baby potatoes, broccoli and cognac (brandy - thick brown gravy). A little mild for the Indian taste bud, but I loved the way it was served and the overall taste. - Molten Lasagna – A beautifully presented and perfectly baked chicken lasagna. Layers of pasta and chicken were done so well. The marinara sauce was super tasty. Loved the cheesy taste. Coming to the dessert, we ordered: - Mango Cheesecake – Though the season of Mango is over, they were still serving the mango flavoured cheesecake. The taste wasn’t like made from fresh mango but loved the taste and the presentation. The Biscuit base, the mango cheese mix and the mango puree topped with mint leaves was great combination overall. Surely worth ordering. - Rasgulla Bird Nest – Three nest shape base made of vermicelli and sweetened condensed milk. Had mini rasgulla over it to give the feel of eggs. Very heavy dessert to eat, but a must-try for dessert lovers. Best place near BKC to hang out with friends and have a gala time with amazing drinks and tasty food.