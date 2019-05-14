Crafted For Happiness In High Spirit With An Amazing Cocktails

Craft Bar, located in BKC, one of the finest places for all-day dining. A lovely cocktail menu, specially crafted by the Bartender, one of the best cocktails till date. The place is beautifully designed with a lovely garden style ambiance and inside, nice casual dining. A very good seating arrangement, a lively place for sure. We were attended by Pooja, spot-on recommendation from cocktails to dessert. Excellent suggestions, truly helpful in making our visit memorable. Some of the amazing cocktails which are must have, Spider Web, one of the best vodka based shot. Jalapeno flavors.. surely a must have. A beautiful presentation. Pickled Ginger, Pickled in-house cucumber, with gin basil & soda, Gin lovers do not miss this. Sangria Herbie Blanc, truly a rustic creation of some of most beautiful spice and spirit. Nothing better than Asian condiment to go with cocktails, Chakli with spicy Szechwan. Crunch with spice, brilliant Mumbai combination of Chakna. Some unique appetizers, Grilled Dhokla chat, a must have, surely for people who love chats and dhokla. Dhokla was perfectly made with nice puffiness. Crunch Potatoes, Potato fritters tossed in sweet & spicy sauce, some spring onions to garnish. Best appetizer of the eve. Paneer Tikka tart, a different take on canapes. For mains, As recommended by our server we were on our large group had decided to go for the Indian way of Dal rice roti Sabji. We called for Palak paneer Lasooni, garlic flavored palak gravy with chunky paneer. Some kulcha and a meal by itself. Amritsar Chole, the best chole we would say. An amazing blend of spices and aromatic. Highly recommended. Rajma Chawal, the taste of North, who does not like this staple food when done perfectly right. Just loved it. Pakoda Kadi with Rice, Nice dumpling in yogurt curry, with some onions. The home favourite dish did justice to it well. Great job by the chef. Sweet End, Has to be English Vinglish Brownie with Carrot halwa, yes this was a masterful creation, a combination which works really well. Soft brownie with carrot halwa, fantastic. Craft Bar, truly an amazing place to chill with friends and family. Great combination of food, cocktails, and desserts. Highly recommended..!!