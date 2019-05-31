Craft Bar- Crafting Your Path Towards Happiness!

The best place to beat the heat is by spending your time in a decent lounge. No other place strikes my mind than Craftbar. It is situated in the BKC region of Bandra East, Mumbai. It has indoor and outdoor seating which is accompanied by amazing decor. The place is certainly good to visit along in the evenings. The service over here was extremely good. Mr Arjun was serving us at our table who helped us order some really good items. We had ordered the following. COCKTAILS: 7 Islands Ice Tea Spider Bites APPETIZERS: Beer Batter Prawns Murgh Abadi Tikka MAIN COURSE: Veg Spaghetti DESSERT: Rasgulla Birds Nest Seasonal Cheesecake Overall, it was an amazing experience and I'm definitely looking forward to visiting this cool lounge again.