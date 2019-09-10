Craving For Home-Food? This Restaurant In Andheri Serves The Best Fusion Food

At the end of the day, we don't crave for fancy gimmicks or molecular gastronomy in food. All we need is simply good food and The Fusion Kitchen in Andheri is all about that. The Fusion Kitchen's dishes are simple and have unbelievably fantastic taste. Worth trying are 'Stuffed Veggies with Herb Sauce', 'Papas Ala Huanciana', 'Greek Style Nachos' and 'Hummus and Guacamole on Garlic Bread'. They also have some pretty neat cocktails that bode well with the food. Also, the interiors are pretty fancy for a great date or a big family time.