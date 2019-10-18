Craving For Good Burgers & Fries? You Must Visit This Bandra Eaterie!

Cafes

Between Breads

Bandra West, Mumbai
Kalpitam Apartments, 2, Opp. Hawaiian Shack, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Between Breads is a cute little cafe at Bandra serving some of the city's best burgers and sandwiches for a long time. This time I indulged in their Popper Whopper Burger and Mushroom Fries along with some Iced Tea. The burger was extremely cheesy with jalapeno poppers and a potato patty, which tasted even better with some red pepper sauce. The fries were perfect! Overall a great experience. Food: 4.5/5 Ambience: 4/5 Service: 4/5 Value for money: 4/5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

