For me Italian cuisine is an emotion! Mia Cucina serves Italian food and the menu says it all how authentic it is. Well though I couldn't understand the names but the description and the waiter came to my rescue. Grilled chicken with veggies and white sauce on side, Pink penne pasta and my grilled prawns were love. My chocolate mousse was just amazing. -Kiwi slush -Kala khatta -Chocolate hazelnut shake These all have different names in the menu though. I love this place and its vibe.
When In Powai, Head Over To This Place For Their Yum Italian Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Bae, Big Group
