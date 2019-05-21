Craving For Momos? Fret Not Since This Place Has The Best Momos In Town

Darjeeling Momos and More is a food truck, serving one of the best Darjeeling Style Momos, Located in Hiranandani Meadows, Thane, this is one of the best places to have momos. It is a hit between people of all age groups. Darjeeling Momos serves a variety of momos ranging from Veg to Non- Veg. In Veg, there are options of Soya, Paneer, Palak, Corn, Mushroom. And in Non-Veg there is the option of Chicken & Mutton. The menu is vast having more than 30 varieties of Momos. Also, you have an option of picking up the preparation in steam, pan-fried, fried, dip fried. They also serve two varieties of soup and their flavours are truly authentic. So if you are looking to eat delicious momos, quickly head to this place. It is easy to locate.