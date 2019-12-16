Craving For Some Authentic Asian Food? This Place Is Serving Yum Asian Food

Kuai Kitchen - A newly opened outlet in Bandra serves delectable Asian cuisine food which is winning the hearts of all Asian cuisine lovers. As we entered the place, it had a simple ambience suiting with the theme which gave it an Asian vibe. This place is best recommended for going with family, friends and your bae. The Manager was kind enough to suggest some of their popular specialities. The dishes we ordered were: * Truffle Edamame Dumpling: It was super healthy and dewy, the stuffing was very mushy and it was freshly served with a steaming hot with plump shell - a must-try. * Spicy chicken dumpling: Chicken with spicy sauce covered with the perfectly plump little dumpling shell and was conventionally served hot. * Volcano Prawn Tempura Sushi: An exquisite dish made with prawns in between the roll which is covered with rice left us craving for more and more. * Dynamite Prawns: The prawns were big and super fresh covered in wasabi mayo and was served in a martini glass with a layer of iceberg lettuce. It was very delectable and the sauce had a kicking aftertaste of the wasabi which exploded like a volcano in our mouths. * Kuai’s special Chicken with Soya Chilli Garlic Sauce with Egg Fried Rice was also really delicious. * Mud Cake: Drooling with three layers of brownie cake with molten dark chocolate in between and it was topped with vanilla ice cream and loads of chocolate sauce. Just left us dreaming off! Overall the staff was very friendly and helpful, the ambience has its vibe that makes you feel the taste of every dish and make you gastronome.