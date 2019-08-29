Craving For Some Parsi Food? This Cute Little Cafe Is Your Answer To It

Cafes

Dinshaw’s Xpress Cafe

Andheri West, Mumbai
Windermere Building, Shop 6, Off Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Pocket-friendly Parsi thali’s with a preference of your choice: Veg, chicken and Mutton. Loved the mini portions which are quite satisfying and super delicious and authentic. I tried the chicken thali which had some amazing sali boti and very aromatic berry pulao with some crispy chicken farcha and Lagan nu custard. All this along with the trademark Pallongis drink ( raspberry flavour ) They also have some non-Parsi food items like the chilli cheese toast a simple yet delicious dish and the s’ mores hot chocolate is to die for. Do visit Dinshaw’s Xpress Cafe with family and friends!

The interiors have dim lighting so clicking pictures is an issue rest all is good .

₹500 - ₹1000

Family, Bae

