Craving for some quirky stationery? Visit Inside Out, today!

If you’re the one to pen your thoughts, reach for your planner to organize your day or love to accompany gifts with hand written notes, then Inside Out is your paradise. From pretty handmade diaries, quirky notepads, travel journals, wedding planners and personalized cookbooks, they have it all to boggle your minds. Our personal favourites are the handmade message jars, embellished with several colourful elements like rocks, sand, shells, motifs and charms. You can choose between a scroll and a display text from their collection of messages, or write your own. Their magnetic bookmarks are an interesting spin on the regular bookmarks and every book lover’s dream. Their charming pocket sized weekly planners and to-do notepads are simply too cute to resist. Inside Out has recently added an array of cash envelopes and cute message card envelopes to their collection and we simply can’t get over them. So we’re saying that if you want to add a personal touch to your every gift or buy stationery for yourself, you are always spoilt for choice here. How much does it cost? The best part of this cool and quirky collection is that it is affordable. You can buy a small gift card for INR 30; diaries, notepads, planners and journals starting from INR 250 and handmade message jars for INR 300. You can place your order on their website or check out their store in Bandra.