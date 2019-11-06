Treat Yourself To Some Sinful Desserts At This Beautiful Patisserie In Andheri!

One can never regret having a chocolate cake. 7th Heaven Cakes bake one of the best chocolate cakes we have had. Not only their cakes, but every dessert we had was zestful, not only for our mouth but also for our pockets. We started with their Red velvet cupcakes and Oreo cupcakes. They were tiny but flavourful. The Choco lava cake was exploding. We also tried their doughnuts and macrons. Kiwi macrons and pineapple macarons were really delicious. Overall 7th Heaven is a true heaven for all the dessert lovers out there!