Craving For South Indian Cuisine In Sobo, Head Over To Gughan

Located at a 10mins distance from Marine lines station. Gughan Supreme South Indian is one go-to place if you are craving South Indian food in SoBo. Ambience: A small place with ample of space. There are tables for 2, 4, 6, 8 and even long tables for larger groups. The whole place reminds of down south. There are masks, bells, lamps, ghunghru almost everything that's is closely associated with the south. Service: Warm, courteous and Quick. Here is what we tried: •Buttermilk •Ghee Savoury pongal: It's absolutely soul-satisfying and a must-try. Served with sambar and chutney, it makes it a complete meal Rating: 5/5 •Onion Tomato oothapam: Quiet large in size. Served with sambhar, chutney and a tomato onion chutney. Rating:4.5/5 •Rasam vadai: Tried this for the first time. It's vadai as in tiny vadas dunked in a delicious rasam. Rating:5/5 •Ghee milagapodi Idli: Super soft idli coated with a milagapodi. It's a must-try experience. Rating: 5/5 •Ghee milagapodi Madras onion dosai: It's super soft and filling. Stuffed with milagapodi and some onion. Rating:4/5 •Gughan Supreme South Indian unlimited thali: Served on a banana leaf there are over 19 items on the leaf. A definite must-try the experience. Rating:5/5 • Pineapple Sheera: Beautifully made with a good amount of ghee and a handful of dry fruits. The sweetness was just perfect. Rating:5/5 •Tamil Nadu degree filter kaapi: Strong, heady and refreshing. The sugar is served separately. Rating:5/5