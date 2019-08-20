Craving For South Indian Food Head Away To Madras Dairies

A Hidden Gem in a place like Bandra that is packed with restaurants offering all types of different South Indian cuisines and ambiance. Really authentic South Indian food served with the poshness of Bandra. The food was really good right from Medu Vadas to Dosas which is the routine South Indian food one commonly gets in other places (though the taste and quality here is much better and superior) They serve their 4 types of chutneys which are droolworthy: 1. Pineapple 2. Beetroot 3. Turai 4. Tomato Started off with : Rasam shots- 4 types of Rasam served to give a unique experience. Brocolli Vada- A unique twist to Mendu Vada with a healthy twist on it, crispy but yet healthy. They also serve 4 types of Podi powders – Kothammali Podi (Coriander Leaves), Guthamalli Podi (Chilli base), Karuvepillai Podi (Curry leaves) and Kare Thengai Podi (Coconut based). Must try for a nice variety of powder chutneys. They are a bit on the spicy side though. Kara Paniyaram - Wow, this dish was awesome. The Paniyarams were very soft. They were sauteed in Onion, curry leaves, Rai and Gun powder Podi. They tasted too good. Elaneer Coconut- Coconut water with sugar and a dash of lime. Mini Meal - This is served on a banana leaf and tastes beautiful. A proper authentic meal with Rice, Kerala Parota, Rassam, Sambar, Korma, Bisse Bella Baath, Fruit Raita, Buttermilk, and Papad. This was pretty filling. Must try. Rice Tasting- Here we were served with 4 varieties of Rice. First, the Bisibela Bath cooked perfectly, then Rice and Rasam, and Sambhar and end with Thayir Sadham or Curd Rice to end our delicious journey. The portion and the quantity are perfect enough. Pineapple Sheera - This is piping hot and loaded with nuts and Pineapple slices. The show stopper of the day was Chiku Sheera, yes you read it truly, Chiku Sheera it was, filled with desi ghee on the top and taste was awesome, one can't resist it. Overall, we had a good time at Madras Diaries, especially loved the ambience and service. We were served by Anil who was very prompt in his recommendations.