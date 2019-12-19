Craving For Dosas? This Place In Lower Parel Serves 99+ Types Of Dosa!

A cutesy outlet in yellow-blue-brown colours has modern charms and Anna as their Mascot. The 99+ varieties will spoil you for choice with some of the most lavish restaurants around, this humble places serve you food coming from streets and thus curbs all your cravings. From Maggie Dosa (and it's varieties) to all-time favourite Gini Dosa, Chocolate Dosa and Paneer Chilli Dosa - Bombay Dosa Co. is a heaven for street food Lovers. All of these is indeed Value for Money!🤩