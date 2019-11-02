Craving Healthy & Tasty Food Around Santacruz, Look No Further!

Ripsey is a great place to order healthy & tasty food without worrying about excess calories or hefty dish prices. Our Veg Order for two was as follows:- * Paneer Monster Protein Box * Whey & wheat Waffles * Brown pasta on exotic veggies in red sauce * Falafel & Hummus Wrap Food arrived in a customized delivery bag where each dish was packed separately. The delivery took 20-30 mins. In terms of quality, quantity & taste the food turned out amazing. Healthy, flavorsome, & well balanced. I loved the fact that healthy food doesn’t contain excess oil, flavors or artificial colors to enhance the dish. The food was tasty & less on calories, which is always a bonus. If your looking for Healthy & Tasty food around Santacruz then Ripsey has got you covered.