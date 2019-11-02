Craving Healthy & Tasty Food Around Santacruz, Look No Further!

Fast Food Restaurants

Ripsey

Chembur, Mumbai
Majithia Industrial Estate, Ground Floor, Gala 26, WT Patil Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ripsey is a great place to order healthy & tasty food without worrying about excess calories or hefty dish prices. Our Veg Order for two was as follows:- * Paneer Monster Protein Box * Whey & wheat Waffles * Brown pasta on exotic veggies in red sauce * Falafel & Hummus Wrap Food arrived in a customized delivery bag where each dish was packed separately. The delivery took 20-30 mins. In terms of quality, quantity & taste the food turned out amazing. Healthy, flavorsome, & well balanced. I loved the fact that healthy food doesn’t contain excess oil, flavors or artificial colors to enhance the dish. The food was tasty & less on calories, which is always a bonus. If your looking for Healthy & Tasty food around Santacruz then Ripsey has got you covered.

What Could Be Better?

Combo Meals

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Bae, Kids, Family, Big Group

