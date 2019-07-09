Gluten Free, Vegan & Keto Popsicles At Dessert Parlour In Andheri

Belo Pops is a popular dessert parlour in Andheri Lokhandwala, offering a wide variety of popsicles in regular, gluten-free, vegan & keto options which is impressive & one of a kind in Mumbai. USP- Unique Flavours, Cute Presentation, Top Notch Quality, No preservatives or added sugar meaning 100% Natural. Regular Popsicles * Pink sour Gummy Candy pop * Belo Special Rose Kulfi Low Sugar & Vegan Option * Hazzle Dazzle * Cookie Dough in pistachio milk Sugar-Free & Vegan Option * Mixed Forest Berry Sorbet Sugar-Free & Keto Option * Strawberry Cheesecake Popsicles are beautifully presented, well balanced in taste which would instantly give you that surreal satisfaction & bring a smile on your face. The price point may seem high but using natural ingredients isn’t cheap & Belo Pops are 100% natural & don’t use artificial preservatives or added colour in making their pops so it’s understandable. As a dessert & popsicle lover, I couldn’t resist having these delicious popsicles & din't mind paying this price as it’s definitely worth every penny IMO.