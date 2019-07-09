Belo Pops is a popular dessert parlour in Andheri Lokhandwala, offering a wide variety of popsicles in regular, gluten-free, vegan & keto options which is impressive & one of a kind in Mumbai. USP- Unique Flavours, Cute Presentation, Top Notch Quality, No preservatives or added sugar meaning 100% Natural. Regular Popsicles * Pink sour Gummy Candy pop * Belo Special Rose Kulfi Low Sugar & Vegan Option * Hazzle Dazzle * Cookie Dough in pistachio milk Sugar-Free & Vegan Option * Mixed Forest Berry Sorbet Sugar-Free & Keto Option * Strawberry Cheesecake Popsicles are beautifully presented, well balanced in taste which would instantly give you that surreal satisfaction & bring a smile on your face. The price point may seem high but using natural ingredients isn’t cheap & Belo Pops are 100% natural & don’t use artificial preservatives or added colour in making their pops so it’s understandable. As a dessert & popsicle lover, I couldn’t resist having these delicious popsicles & din't mind paying this price as it’s definitely worth every penny IMO.
Gluten Free, Vegan & Keto Popsicles At Dessert Parlour In Andheri
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pricing may seem a touch high for a few customers
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Belo Pops
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)