Kababun is a quick bite joint located near Juhu Circle in Juhu. Kababun offers a nice variety of North Indian Dishes, Rolls & kebabs. Their tawa items & rolls are highly recommended Ordered a few items which were:- * Paneer Tikka * Tandoori Mushroom Tikka * Paneer Pudina Tikka Roll * Ulte Tawa ka Paratha * Rumali Roti A great place to enjoy tawa items & rolls which are delicious & reasonably priced 😊
Craving Kebabs, Rolls & Wraps? Kababun Has Got You Covered!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Beverage varieties. Only soda drinks are offered. Seating is limited
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)