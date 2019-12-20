Craving Kebabs, Rolls & Wraps? Kababun Has Got You Covered!

Kababun is a quick bite joint located near Juhu Circle in Juhu. Kababun offers a nice variety of North Indian Dishes, Rolls & kebabs. Their tawa items & rolls are highly recommended Ordered a few items which were:- * Paneer Tikka * Tandoori Mushroom Tikka * Paneer Pudina Tikka Roll * Ulte Tawa ka Paratha * Rumali Roti A great place to enjoy tawa items & rolls which are delicious & reasonably priced 😊

What Could Be Better?

Beverage varieties. Only soda drinks are offered. Seating is limited

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group.

