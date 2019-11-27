Craving For Sushi, Dumpling & Bao? Head To Kuai Kitchen Now!

Kuai Kitchen has two outlets in Mumbai. One in Colaba & the other one in Bandra (which has recently opened). Kuai Kitchen serves Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Thai & Sushi. USP – Casual Interiors, Chilled Out Vibe, Elaborate Menu, Delicious Food, Excellent Service with Indoor & Outdoor Seating Area. Our Veg Food & Drinks Order was as follows:- Food 1. Manchow Soup – Delicious 2. Water chestnut & Corn Dumpling – Mild in flavour, refreshing combination which gelled beautifully. 3. Crazy Cream Cheese & Avocado Sushi Roll – Outstanding. Best dish for me. Beautifully Presented & Tasted delicious. The Dip which was spread across the palate was amazing. 4. Black Pepper Paneer – Loved the paneer as it was fresh, soft & mixed with black pepper gave it a tangy after taste. Pleasantly surprised 5. Szechuan Noodles - Spicy Noodles customised just the way I like it. Flavours were well balanced & spice quotient was adequate. Perfect dish for spicy Food Lovers. Beverages: 1. Lemon Ice Tea – Decent in taste & quantity but a touch too sweet for my liking. 2. Fresh Lime Soda – Usual. Kuai Kitchen is a casual dining restaurant which caters to all age groups by providing the decent decor, cool ambience, comfortable seating and elaborated menu for young & old. The food quality is impressive & quantity is sufficient for two average eaters. Dishes are fairly Priced considering the setup, food & hospitality IMO. A big Thank you to our Table Server Mr Vivek & Keshav for taking good care of us. If your Tired of having Indian food & are looking for a great place to enjoy lip-smacking Asian, Chinese or Japanese food when you're around Khar without burning a hole in your pocket Kuai Kitchen is a great option IMO.