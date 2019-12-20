We explored Banwarey, a collective of artists producing cool apparel, accessories, shoes and jewellery. Here’s why you should go ‘banwarey’ for their designs.
Quirk Up Your Dull Office Wardrobe With Banwarey's Collection
Their collection of shoes are raved about on various websites. A mixture of jute work, embroidery and quirky prints, their shoe collection is colourful and will take your breath away if you’re looking to wear something lively. The mix of colours is surprisingly not confusing and the jute balances out the madness.
Their apparels are a mix of eclectic prints, sobriety and class. From harem pants to saris, they’ve nailed the art of striking a balance. We found their layered peplum tops done in ethnic prints to be interesting. Apparels start at INR INR 2,000. Their accessories include bags and belts, done up with a lot of off-the-wall prints starting at INR 1,200.
Their jewellery speaks for itself with intricate work and a sense of spunk thrown in with the designs. You can sport their jewellery starting INR 800.
According to them, the brand is an idea to showcase and market handcrafted merchandise which brings out the magical mystique of India. They churn out voguish designs that are rooted in ethnicity, which we love. You must have come across the brand at pop-us across major cities or at designer hubs. They’re retailing out of On My Own at Chimbai in Mumbai.
If you don’t prefer wearing run-of-the-mill clothing and like to amp up the cool factor, Banwarey is what you should be looking at, while considering your options.
