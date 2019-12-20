Quirk Up Your Dull Office Wardrobe With Banwarey's Collection

Their collection of shoes are raved about on various websites. A mixture of jute work, embroidery and quirky prints, their shoe collection is colourful and will take your breath away if you’re looking to wear something lively. The mix of colours is surprisingly not confusing and the jute balances out the madness.

Their apparels are a mix of eclectic prints, sobriety and class. From harem pants to saris, they’ve nailed the art of striking a balance. We found their layered peplum tops done in ethnic prints to be interesting. Apparels start at INR INR 2,000. Their accessories include bags and belts, done up with a lot of off-the-wall prints starting at INR 1,200.

Their jewellery speaks for itself with intricate work and a sense of spunk thrown in with the designs. You can sport their jewellery starting INR 800.