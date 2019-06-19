Yum Creamy Garlic Mushrooms? Check Out Aromas Cafe

Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This American Cuisine Creamy Garlic Mushroom is the perfect food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It was my first time dining at Aromas Cafe but I must say that they have great food and even better customer service. It was served with toasted focaccia bread which tastes like garlic bread and at the upper layer, there was mushroom with cream.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

