This American Cuisine Creamy Garlic Mushroom is the perfect food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It was my first time dining at Aromas Cafe but I must say that they have great food and even better customer service. It was served with toasted focaccia bread which tastes like garlic bread and at the upper layer, there was mushroom with cream.
Yum Creamy Garlic Mushrooms? Check Out Aromas Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae
