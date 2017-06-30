An Androgynous Man's Guide To Dressing Fabulously In Mumbai

I got the transparent sunglasses from H&M for INR 799, the vintage Micket T-shirt for INR 250 from Colaba Causeway, the denim bomber jacket from Zara for INR 4,799, the high-waisted skinny jeans from H&M for INR 1,799 and the belt from H&M for INR 899. The foundation of every stable wardrobe is a good pair of pants. While I’m fond of the occasional extravagant pant, I eat, sleep and live in black skinny jeans. My advice for skinny jeans: Find a brand that has a pair that fits you well, and buy as many pairs of that jean as you possibly can. I’ve spent years searching for the perfect pair of black skinnies. The ones that come closest to what I like are from H&M. So naturally, I have refused to look at trousers anywhere else ever.