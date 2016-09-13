Blue Tokai In Mahalaxmi Is Serving Cruffins, The Perfect Breakfast Food

Cruffins are essentially croissants baked in the shape of muffins, which leads them to possibly being the most ideal breakfast item of all time. The ones at Blue Tokai are filled with custard, and made with flour, butter, sugar and yeast, which has all been locally sourced. Speaking of locally sourced, these cruffins are being baked at Magazine Street Kitchen, a new event space launched in Byculla. The cruffins are soft, flaky and delicious, and for once, a food fusion isn’t making us mad at all.