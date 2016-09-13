Blue Tokai In Mahalaxmi Is Serving Cruffins, The Perfect Breakfast Food

Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai
Unit 20/22, Laxmi Woolen Mill, Opp. Khazana Furniture, Shakti Mill Lane, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

Food fusion has never been sweeter – we just had a chance to try out cruffins – a combination of croissants and muffins currently being sold at the Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters in Mahalaxmi.

Chow Down

Cruffins are essentially croissants baked in the shape of muffins, which leads them to possibly being the most ideal breakfast item of all time. The ones at Blue Tokai are filled with custard, and made with flour, butter, sugar and yeast, which has all been locally sourced. Speaking of locally sourced, these cruffins are being baked at Magazine Street Kitchen, a new event space launched in Byculla. The cruffins are soft, flaky and delicious, and for once, a food fusion isn’t making us mad at all.

So We're Saying...

Definitely grab one of these to go with your breakfast coffee. They’re made fresh everyday and are the right way to start any day. Price: INR 100 per cruffin
