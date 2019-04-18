It was a weekend and me with my friend was just wandering near Lokhandwala. After shop shopping, we planned to have a nice lunch as we were too tired with this morning heat. So our search made us reach Culinary Tales. The ambience was so most amazing. What we had ordered was : 1. Mocha Frappe: For me, coffee is like a blast. So here we ordered this mocha frappe. A perfect blend of coffee with just the right amount of sugar and fully loaded with cream. 2. Vanilla Frappe: Vanilla is something we can always go for. It was a bit mild than mocha but refreshing as well. 3. Red Eye Cooler: This dish was purely summer cookers. A perfectly built tower of ice crush of strawberry pulp was too good. 4. Margarita pizza: We were obsessed with those vegetable pizzas so here we tried this fully loaded cheese margarita pizza which came with some sliced tomatoes on it. 5. Mac and cheese pasta: If I would go again to this place it would be just because of this dish. It was just mouth watering served with two slices of bread. But it just melted in my mind and will highly recommend it. 6. Classic nachos: People say nachos are just munchies but I felt this platter was nice and it also tastes great. 7. Veg. Shaslik sizzler: A full plate loaded with veggies, fries and some mashed potatoes. It was tasty leaving the mashed potatoes which could have been substituted with rice. But the best part was spicy dip which was lovely. 8. Ferraro Rocher waffle: We were too full till the time but my love for waffle made me order this dessert. The only thing was the base was a bit hard but it's ok. We can never say no to dessert. 9. And to sum up we had ordered mango shake.