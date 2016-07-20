Get 'Cupcake Shakes' At The Cupcake Factory In Bandra

Dessert Parlours

Cupcake Factory

Mumbai, Maharashtra
Gagangiri Apartment, A-201, Carter Road, Hanuman Nagar, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

Cupcake Factory is opening its second Bandra branch in a couple of days and we are going to let our stomach do all the talking – okay, rumbling.

Yums in the Tums

Cupcake Factory is remembered in moments good or weak by anyone who has had it – especially its centre filled cupcakes, Boston cream cupcake, red velvet cupcake…yeah, we know what they do best, although they do serve cookies, muffins, cakes and the works too.

Over here, there are soon going to be more than cupcakes churning out of this factory in Bandra West. What’s new is their variety of fudge, brownies and cupcake shakes {we are equally curious}.

Anything Else?

They will deliver in neighbouring areas, BKC, MIG Club, Santacruz, etc. Townies, they only do bulk delivery {of 24-30 cupcakes minimum} to your ‘hood so convince your office floor that this should be the community evening snack, and you can have your cupcake and eat it too.

